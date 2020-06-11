Has Climate Change Prompted Urgency For Green Homes?

June 11, 2020 5 min read

We live in a world of grim realities where climate change is fast showing us what future really holds for us—natural resources are depleting fast and living in heavily polluted cities has become synonymous with living for a major part of global population across the world.

The agricultural patterns have been vastly affected by this along with our rivers which are either drying up or changing their course besides bearing the brunt of pollution. The harmony between nature and living is grossly affected due to human greed, a significant misappropriation which has resulted in rapid climate change worldwide.

Countries such as India which are facing rapid urbanization and massive growths due to global industrialization which is witnessing new urban dwellers and migrants flocking the city and building the pressure for more and more dwelling areas in already congested cities and metropolitans. It is expected that in the year 2050, India will witness over 900 million new urban residents.

The country is also at the crossroads where it is trying to meet the challenges of a growing economy coupled with infrastructure development while minimizing the ecological impact of such development. India is at the cusp of rapid urbanization and fast-changing climate patterns in the country, owning to this rapid development everywhere.

The repercussions it has on the climate pattern is massive which is already getting out of hand globally as the changes are rather fast and its impact is being manifested in global temperatures rising, erratic weather patterns which are affecting our living, agriculture and also lifestyle.

Waking up to this, more and more home buyers and office occupants are now enquiring about ‘green buildings’, which are energy efficient and use environmental- friendly technology and processes throughout the buildings lifecycle from siting, design, materials to be used, constructions, operations, maintenance, renovation and deconstruction.

In such homes, there is a conscious effort to use materials to build home that will use energy efficient which ensures value for investment to the home occupant or buyer. The concept of ‘green homes’ is not based on green environment alone but is related to effective use of environmental resources such as power (which can be either solar or wind), water (rain water harvesting and water recharging techniques) and material as taking into account pollution free garbage’s (use of garbage for composting, power generation).

To control heat and excessive temperatures these houses use proper insulation methods and the focus is on increasing plantation, optimum utilization of natural and locally available resources.

All this makes a green home cost effective and long- term viable solution for the future and such homes are the need of the hour. In the face of drastic climate change, looking for eco-friendly solutions have become the only hope for the planet and its living species only survival hope as the clock is ticking fast for all. The eco-friendly buildings have been fact-checked to save 40-50 per cent of energy savings and 20-30 per cent water savings, compared with the conventional buildings in India.

They are an ideal solution as they can withstand natural calamities like earthquake on 8 to 9 on Richter scale, wind speeds of upto 150 km per hour and are maintain the temperature throughout the year. They are cooler in summers and warmer in winters and an all-weather houses which can also withstand heavy rainfalls without affecting its structures both internally and externally as the wood is treated to be resistant against termite attack and others. A normal structure has a shelf life of approx. 55 years and takes about 25-30 days to build the entire house.

Roughly about 10 per cent of new homebuyers are now enquiring if the building or house is green and what certifications the builder of property owner has to prove the same. India ranks second after the US for number of green technology projects and built-up area. The green building process involves environment-friendly and energy-efficient processes and technologies throughout the building’s lifecycle from ideating, design, construction, operations, maintenance and others. The change in future is inevitable as these houses are a healthy way of life but also have a good resale value compared to the conventional building structures.

The millennials, a generation which stands for all things innovative and looks for a change, have been the largest advocates for such sort of living which is healthy, minimalistic and out of the ordinary. Their growing consciousness is pushing the market to come up with innovative solutions focussing on recycle and reuse to lure this segment.

There is a growing awareness amongst people to consciously construct or live in houses that are built using green technologies and processes to promote the effort for conserving the resources of Earth before they deplete. These kinds of living structures also help in good return on investment for the investor who can look towards it as a long-term fruitful investment.

The world not only needs to wake up to this fact and look at means and solution to deal with this problem in due course of time before it is too late for the future generations who will soon pick up from our reins. It is a long way before we could eventually strike an equilibrium but there is now a dire need to take the first step in the right direction which would only be possible when there is collective awareness and consciousness to change