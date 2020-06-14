This Innovative Workout Axe Is the New Trending Home Workout Loved by Pro Athletes

June 14, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Summer is here but you'd be excused if you haven't quite whipped yourself into beach shape just yet. Quarantine was rife for snacking and hunkering down, after all. But if you're ready to get back to work, just not ready to step back into a public gym, then check out The Chopper by ChopFit.

The Chopper has been endorsed by pro athletes like three-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem, NFL linebacker Bud Dupree, and pro soccer player Cari Roccaro as one of the best indoor workout tools on the market. This innovative equipment is shaped like an axe and utilizes chopping motions for full-body cardio and strength workouts. The tool itself only weighs four pounds, but with multiple gripping options, you can adjust the weight and difficulty of your workouts, increasing up to 16 pounds of resistance.

The Chopper is designed to be fully portable so you can use it at home or take it to the gym with you to diversify your workouts. It comes with a wrist strap for extra grip and a free mobile app that will help you get the most out of it. The app is loaded with workouts that you can do anywhere in less than 20 minutes as well as a real-time dashboard of your progress over time. The app will target just about every muscle in your body so you can get maximum results in a short amount of time.

Getting a good workout while in quarantine has been difficult. But, you also don't have to head back to the gym to start getting into shape. The Chopper helps you get a full-body workout from the comfort of home. Normally $139, you can save 13 percent off The Chopper when you get it for $119.99 now.

Prices are subject to change.