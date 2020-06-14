Logos

This AI-Powered App Will Build You a Winning Logo for Just $40 Flat

You don't have to shell out thousands of dollars to a designer to get great branding.
Image credit: Štefan Štefančík

Branding is vital for any small business. A logo creates instant resonance between you and your customers and sticks in their minds whenever they need your services. Just think: When you get hungry, do you sometimes see the golden arches? That's the power of logos at work.

Just because your business isn't as big as McDonald's doesn't mean it can't benefit from a logo and high-quality design. When it comes as affordably as with My Brand New Logo, there really is no excuse.

My Brand New Logo is an automatic logo generator that automates the design process of professional studios. Using advanced algorithms based on years of graphic design knowledge and research, My Brand New Logo generates professional designs in just minutes rather than weeks or months. All you have to do is type your company name and a slogan, review the created logos, and customize them with the included Smart Shapes until you're absolutely satisfied. Once you're done, you'll get print-ready, scalable logos with full copyright that you can use however you see fit.

My Brand New Logo ensures that no two logos are ever the same while the Smart Shapes feature lets you adjust any individual feature to make sure it's within your expectations. Before you know it, you'll have logos to plaster on your office, your computer, in print and digital ads, and many more places — you have the full copyright for commercial use. 

My Brand New Logo was named a #5 Product of the Day on Product Hunt for good reason. And it won't cost you much to find out why: My Brand New Logo is available now for just $39.99.

