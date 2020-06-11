Free Webinar | June 17: Is My Idea Any Good?

June 11, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you have a business, but aren't sure if it's any good?

Well, join our live webinar, as we sit down with seasoned entrepreneur, Gabe Zicherman, to help you figure out if you have a winning idea. Learn what it takes to turn your idea into a successful new venture. Gabe will share his experiences to help you develop your concept, figure out your market opportunity, and get the right resources to make it happen. This webinar is your springboard into helping you learn how to start up smart.

Register Now

*Based on our best-selling book, Start Your Own Business, we have launched a new on-demand start-up course, providing you with a step-by-step guide to starting your own business. Whether you're ready or just thinking about it, get started for free.