The Executive Selection: Paul Smith

There is a touch of nostalgia in Paul Smith's Spring/Summer 2020 collection.
Image credit: Paul Smith
Paul Smith SS20

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There is a touch of nostalgia in Paul Smith’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. The line is inspired by the personal wardrobes of creative people that Smith came to know in his trips to New York’s up and coming art community in the SoHo district in the 1970s.

Source: Paul Smith

At the time, galleries that were opening up like OK Harris, Pace, and Leo Castelli influenced the city’s young artistic community, and that was a period when an artist’s tailored suit could double as overalls, and individual style was expressed with everyday items like an oversized jacket or customized cotton shirt.

Source: Paul Smith

As such, this collection centers on function and utility as key, with suits that are soft and wearable. These suits are worn oversized with jackets longer, lapels wider, and trousers higher on the riseit’s certainly a wardrobe for those with an artistic, daring flair. With colors slightly mismatched, it’s a nod to the pop art palette, which includes pastels of soft pink and caramel, to electric hues of strong yellow and blue. 

