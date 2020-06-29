In a Major Blow to TikTokers, India Bans the App Amidst Rising Geo-Political Tensions With China

June 29, 2020 4 min read

The government of India late on Monday banned 59 applications created in China, including the hugely popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok in view of the emerging privacy threats posed by these apps.

The government has decided to block the usage of these apps on mobile and other internet-enabled devices "in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” as per the official statement.

It is not incidental that this announcement comes amidst the rising tensions between the two countries over Galwan valley in Indo-Tibetan Ladakh border and exactly one day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during his Mann Ki Baat address that India has given befitting reply to China, without actually naming the latter but indicating towards it referring to the ongoing border conflict.

Helo and WeChat are the other top social media platforms to have been banned, along with some popular e-commerce companies, such as Club Factory, Shein and ROMWE.

The government also cited data security and risk to privacy as the major reason for the decision. “The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) said.

“There have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians. It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country,” MEITY added.

Here is the complete list of 59 apps banned:

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy



Tiktok has been under fire in India since early in April. First, a social media war between creators on Tiktok and Youtube hit the former’s rating on Google Playstore severely, which was further aggravated in the following weeks by people calling out objectionable content promoting acid attack, abuse and misogyny being allowed on the video-sharing app. In less than a week, the app’s rating dwindled to 2 from the earlier 4.6. Border conflict between India-China troops that began on 5 May further added fuel to the fire.

Despite the on and off controversies, Tiktok continued to maintain its position among the top 10 popular apps in India, which accounts for the maximum number of users of the app among all the countries where it is used. As per the company reports, India alone accounts for 611 million downloads of the around 2 billion downloads of Tiktok.

Call For Boycotting Chinese Items

Indian consumers and trade bodies have been strongly calling for a ban on Chinese products after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent clash with Chinese troops at Indo-Tibetan Ladakh border on June 15. The anti-china sentiment is so strong that a whopping 87 per cent of the 8,487 respondents to a survey conducted by LocalCircles said they are willing to boycott all Chinese products for the next one year.

The Indian startup ecosystem has not remained untouched either from the escalating geo-political tensions between the two countries. Industry experts believe that late stage startups heavily backed by Chinese investors should look at diversifying their investors base to the US or Europe.