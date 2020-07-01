Under the Hood with The Diesel Brothers: Big Fun, Big Trucks and Really Big Beards

July 1, 2020 1 min read

This week's episode of Get a Real Job was recorded long before the pandemic hit, but the advice that my guests shared is pretty timeless: do things that don't bore you.

Heavy D and Diesel Dave (aka The Diesel Brothers) are two guys who built a business creating some of the most outrageous trucks on earth and they have a pretty damn good time while doing it. Their adventures in metal and making fun of each other can be seen regularly on two shows on Discovery: Diesel Brothers (Mondays at 10 PM EST) and Diesel Brothers: Diesel Nation, which features the guys interviewing fun-loving folks like Shaquille O’Neal and the captains from Deadliest Catch.

Hope you enjoy and thanks as always for listening!