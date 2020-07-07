Social Media

US Government Considers Banning Tik Tok

Mike Pompeo suggests using TikTok puts your private information 'in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
US Government Considers Banning Tik Tok
Image credit: Kon Karampelas/Pixabay via PC Mag

Free Book Preview No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

The ultimate guide to - producing measurable, monetizable results with social media marketing.
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

The Trump administration has been laser-focused on removing Chinese hardware manufacturers from the US market, including Huawei and ZTE, but now the focus seems to be turning to Chinese social media apps.

As CNBC reports, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that the US government is looking to ban certain social media apps offered by Chinese companies. They include the extremely popular video-sharing app TikTok. "We are taking this very seriously. We are certainly looking at it ... With respect to Chinese apps on peoples’ cellphones, the United States will get this one right too," Pompeo says.

On June 30, the FCC announced that both Huawei and ZTE had been designated as national security threats. TikTok seems to be next on the list, as when asked by Fox News if Americans should use the app, Pompeo said, "Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party."

TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, but the video-sharing app has been very keen to present itself as in no way beholden to China. In response to Pompeo's remarks, a TikTok spokesperson said, "TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S. We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."

TikTok says it stores US user data on servers located within the US and backed up in Singapore. Apparently none of the data centers it uses are located within China. As the BBC reports, the video-sharing service has also taken the decision to exit Hong Kong following the introduction of a new security law imposed by the Chinese government.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
Learn how to get your own business launched with our on-demand start-up course. Whether your ready or just thinking about starting your own business, get started for free with our first 3 lessons and receive a personalized 1-page business brief.
Get Started For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

Facebook to Shutter TikTok Clone Lasso and Hobbi on July 10

Social Media

How Businesses Can Leverage the Power of TikTok

Social Media

8 Social Media Hacks for Small Businesses