Create an SEO-Optimized Website for Your Business in Minutes

This top-rated program makes building a professional, SEO-optimized website seamless.
Create an SEO-Optimized Website for Your Business in Minutes
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For small businesses, branding and web presence are everything. A whopping 57% of consumers will not recommend a business if they aren't impressed with the business's website. Most small businesses can't afford that kind of poor publicity from their websites. Still, it's better to have one than to not have one, so as an entrepreneur, it's up to you to figure out how to best represent your business online. Fortunately, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to do that. Sparkle Pro Website Builder is one of the most powerful, most affordable solutions to building a professional-quality website.

Sparkle is a visual tool that enables you to build websites from scratch without having to hire a web developer or pay for expensive services and plug-ins. This Mac app combines an all-in-one approach and an intuitive interface to streamline the web development process.

When you build a site on Sparkle Pro, it's always automatically optimized for the highest performance and has all of the technical details in place to be as SEO-friendly as possible. You don't have to juggle a tedious process of preparing and exporting assets, assembling and optimizing in code, or wireframing — it eliminates all of the hassles, giving you the intuitive tools to build sites fast. You can also easily embed third-party commerce, chat, mailing list services, and more to make your site as customized as possible. Plus, all sites are easily shareable and scalable.

Sparkle Pro has earned 4.8/5 stars on G2 and 4.7/5 stars on MacUpdate, so it's clear it's not all talk. A lifetime subscription to Sparkle Pro is normally $119.99 but you can save 41 percent off when you get one for just $69.99 today

