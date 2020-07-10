What to Stream This Weekend

July 10, 2020 3 min read

The content pile is vast and infinite, and you've got the whole weekend to decide how you want to slice it. We're in the midst of the ever-intensifying streaming wars, and there are too many shows and movies to choose from, spread across too many video-streaming services. So we're making it easier for you. Each week, the PCMag features team takes turns highlighting the streaming content they're excited to watch or think you should binge. Fire up your media-streaming device of choice, and get watching.

The Old Guard (Netflix)

Netflix has turned Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández's Image Comics series into an action film starring Charlize Theron. The Old Guard is about a group of immortal mercenaries who live apart from society to protect their secrets. When a new immortal emerges, they realize that someone knows the truth, and now they must fight for their future.

Expecting Amy (HBO Max)

New streaming service HBO Max drops its first original docuseries, Expecting Amy, which documents Amy Schumer's stand-up comedy career and personal life during her pregnancy.

Palm Springs (Hulu)

Billed as a rom-com, Palm Springs is a Hulu original film that stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as a couple who meet at a wedding and then become trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over.

Solo (Disney+)

As of July 9, the last remaining Star Wars movie has come home with Solo leaving Netflix and moving to Disney+. Now that the entire Star Wars franchise is represented on Disney's streaming platform, it's as good a time as any to dig back in for a re-watch.

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix)

Japan Sinks: 2020 is an anime film about a devastating earthquake in Japan, and how one family attempts to survive. The movie was initially intended to coincide with the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and is based on the Japanese disaster novel Japan Sinks by Sakyo Komatsu.

The UnXplained with William Shatner (Hulu)

For fans of real-life mysteries, Hulu is getting streaming rights to History's The UnXplained, hosted by Star Trek's William Shatner. The first season deals with haunted houses, voodoo, Mothman, and more unexplained mysteries and weird phenomena.