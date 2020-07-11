Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Shiseido

The high-glycerin moisturizer is ideal for treating dry, mature skin.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Shiseido
Image credit: Shiseido
Shiseido Vital Perfection

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Based off the company’s holistic research in skin science, Shiseido’s new Vital Perfection line is definitely worth your time. Its Uplifting and Firming Cream has a silky and luxurious texture that promises to fight wrinkles, dark spots, and the loss of elasticity.

Source: Shiseido

With its use of key ingredients that deliver on antioxidant, skin brightening and soothing functions, the high-glycerin moisturizer is ideal for treating dry, mature skin. Suitable for both your morning and evening skincare routine, after cleansing and toning, take two pearl-sized amounts with a spatula or your finger.

With a light tap, dot evenly onto your cheeks, forehead, nose, and chin, and spread it out smoothly. Your skin will thank you! 

Related: The Executive Selection: FarmHouseFresh

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

Required Masks, 'Peace of Mind Commitments' and Temperature Checks: What to Expect When Traveling This Summer

Lifestyle

10 Movies Dealing With Racial Injustice That All Entrepreneurs Can Learn From

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana