The Executive Selection: Shiseido

July 11, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Based off the company’s holistic research in skin science, Shiseido’s new Vital Perfection line is definitely worth your time. Its Uplifting and Firming Cream has a silky and luxurious texture that promises to fight wrinkles, dark spots, and the loss of elasticity.

Source: Shiseido

With its use of key ingredients that deliver on antioxidant, skin brightening and soothing functions, the high-glycerin moisturizer is ideal for treating dry, mature skin. Suitable for both your morning and evening skincare routine, after cleansing and toning, take two pearl-sized amounts with a spatula or your finger.

With a light tap, dot evenly onto your cheeks, forehead, nose, and chin, and spread it out smoothly. Your skin will thank you!

