Get Your Alcohol Delivered for the Weekend with This Deal from Saucey

This innovative company has made quarantine more bearable.
While some people have gone back to work, much of the American workforce is still working remotely, still trying to self-isolate and help flatten the curve. At this point, it's noble work as so many parts of the country stumble backward into dangerously high infection rates from the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, you've earned yourself a beverage for making such a strong sacrifice. But don't get up and go to the liquor store — especially after a long week's work. Let Saucey handle the heavy lifting for you.

Saucey is a Los Angeles-based startup that offers on-demand alcohol delivery. It's like Grubhub or Uber Eats, but for alcohol. They partner with local liquor stores across the country to create a truly unique, exceptional menu that blows your bodega's selection out of the water. Because they partner with so many stores, they can offer just about anything you're looking for. Whether you want craft beer, hard seltzer, a red wine, gin, tequila, vodka, or just a bunch of snacks, Saucey has you covered. Just order through the app and they'll dispatch a courier to make your run for you and bring it right to your door.

Saucey currently delivers to Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Fresno, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Orange County, Orlando, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Tampa Bay, and Washington DC. They also offer two-day and ground shipping in California and New York.

Don't make a special trip to the store just because you need to stock up on beer. Right now, you can sign up for Saucey and get a special deal on your first order. For $15.99, you'll get $20 of credit; for $22.99, you'll get $30 of credit; and for $34.99, you'll get $50 of credit.

