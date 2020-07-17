You're Likely Missing Out on Google Traffic. Boost Your SEO with This Budget-Friendly Tool.

July 17, 2020 2 min read

In 2019, Google received nearly 2.3 trillion searches and, shockingly, that accounts for just about 75 percent of the global search traffic share. Search traffic is at an all-time high around the globe and, for businesses, that presents an incredible opportunity. Consumers do as much as 70 percent of their purchasing research online, using search engines to figure out the products or services that they want to invest in. That means it's imperative to get your products or services into those search page results.

Fortunately, adopting a great search engine optimization ( ) strategy isn't extremely difficult or prohibitively expensive. With a tool like SEO Tester PRO, it can be downright easy.

SEO Tester PRO is a complete tool suite allowing you to improve your website's SEO rankings with analytics tools for IP addresses, keyword ranking, domain authority, social networking, and more. SEO Tester Pro scans your website to examine its health in just a minute, ensuring that no malware is hiding on your site keeping visitors from seeing you in search results. From there, the tester analyzes the metrics of your website, from page titles and descriptions to keywords, tags, page sizes, and more, all the while prompting you with suggestions to improve your site's SEO. As visitors come to the site, SEO Tester Pro's analytics let you explore traffic, average stay time, bounce rates, and much more so you can get to know your visitors better and tailor your content to them. You can even use SEO Tester PRO to analyze competitors' strategies by viewing their Alexa data, Google page rank, social media data, and more.

Whether you're trying to increase your website's presence online or simply get to know your customers better, SEO Tester PRO has your back. Right now, you can get a one-year Agency Plan for just $19.99 or a lifetime subscription for just $29.99.