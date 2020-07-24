Inspiration

3 Creative Quotes That Illustrate the Difference Between Imitation and Inspiration

There are finite ideas in the world, so what's the difference between imitating someone and being inspired by them?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Creative Quotes That Illustrate the Difference Between Imitation and Inspiration
Image credit: courtneyk | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Principal of Scott Monty Strategies
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle once said, "There is nothing new under the sun. It has all been done before." You've probably noticed what happens when some brand or platform star stumbles on a viral success. Suddenly, everyone thinks this is the latest hot thing, and like lemmings, they race for the cliff.

And like lemmings, the results are pretty similar. Why do humans have a similar penchant for following suit?

Throughout evolutionary development, mammals (not just humans) experiment and observe. When we discover that a particular plant is bitter or that fire is hot, we know to avoid it next time. These observations help us make choices, including doubling down on the things that work.

When it comes to survival, at one point, prehistoric man determined that it was easier to catch fish with a spear than bare hands. Fellow tribesmen followed suit as the idea was observed and shared among the group.

Related: 40 Inspirational Entrepreneurial Quotes

This is the simple process of imitation. It's easy, and it helps us quickly succeed by adopting successful behaviors that we witness in others. But imitation is lazy. It's a shortcut. It's more intriguing to ponder inspiration.

You might say, "Imitation, inspiration — it's all the same thing. You're just copying someone else's idea." 

Well, yes and no.

Certainly, there are a limited number of ideas out there. When Helen Keller was distraught because she had been accused of plagiarism in 1903, Mark Twain wrote an encouraging note to her: “All ideas are secondhand, consciously and unconsciously drawn from a million outside sources.”

Twain admits that there are a limited number of ideas out there. The key to inspiration, though, is how we remix, recreate and remold these ideas to create a different and new expression. It's the essence of the entrepreneurial spirit — the inspiration that drives us.

Inspiration is the spark, when observing something that causes us to think just a little bit differently and apply an idea in a new way. What do you need to bring inspiration to life, so that it fuels a marketable idea? Inspiration requires deeper thinking, a fit with strategy and culture, a well-articulated vision and the ability to effectively communicate that vision as you turn it into a reality.

Henry Ford observed textile factories and meat-packing and processing plants, put the ideas together and developed the moving assembly line for automotive manufacturing. He was inspired, but he didn't imitate.

Thinking back to those prehistoric fishermen: What caused them to move beyond simple spearfishing? One of them might have come across a group of fish trapped in seaweed. That, in turn, may have inspired him to create a net to catch many fish at once, rather than relying on the one-off of spearfishing.

Related: 25 Quotes to Inspire Your Entrepreneurial Journey

If we take the ideas of others and simply copy them for our own purposes, we're likely to see less success. It's the lesson we should have learned from the infamous Oreo "dunk in the dark" tweet, which was produced during the 2013 Super Bowl, famous for having a power outage in the middle of the game. Every brand thought it could replicate the real-time marketing success of Oreo.

Leaders ought to be helping their teams understand what's been successful — and why.

That last part that's so important. It's easy to learn about what's made others successful, but it takes more reflection and understanding to determine who you are and what drives you, whether you're a brand or an individual.

By understanding yourself, you'll be able to take your inspirations and apply them in a way that is authentically you. And that's what people will buy. As Lev S. Vygotsky once said, "Through others we become ourselves.” 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Inspiration

33 Inspiring Quotes About Achieving Your Dreams as an Entrepreneur

Inspiration

This Artwork Inspired Veronica Chou to Make a More Responsible Fashion Brand

Inspiration

Rudy Ruettiger Explains How Every Underdog Has Their Day