Intimate Wedding: Photos to Click and What to Keep in Mind

July 22, 2020 4 min read

“Intimate weddings” is a very engaging and social media-friendly word which has found its grounding in this pandemic struck wedding world. Weddings are enjoyable and relatively easier when you are surrounded by your close family and friends and if anything this global pandemic has made this a norm.

From the onset of Covid-19, we have personally seen some of our confirmed weddings getting postponed and some cancellations too. It’s heartbreaking as the couples put in a lot of effort into the planning stages only to see the execution not happening. We really sympathize with all the couples who were supposed to get married during this time and had to postpone their celebrations.

However, we need to adjust to this new normal and take new directions, going with the flow and taking steps to make your big day a memorable one. As we know that with the lockdown in place and until further notice weddings with a gathering of 50 or fewer people are allowed across the country and if you do not want to postpone your wedding celebrations let’s dive into what you can keep in mind to get the best possible pictures from your intimate wedding at home.

Before we get into the must-have photos to keep in mind for an intimate wedding some other basic things that you should also consider moving forward with this will help you in getting absolute foolproof and beautiful images of your big day.

Keep a budget from the get-go

Even if you are planning an “at home in your backyard wedding” it’s still a good idea to stick to a budget in all your aspects. It helps you envision your spendings and allocate funds accordingly.

Outdoor all the way

Weddings at home can get cramped up especially if it isn’t in a farmhouse. Always keep in mind to have ample light (sunlight/natural light) and space on your side. If you have a backyard or a terrace then make use of it. Natural light results in beautiful images automatically. A well-lit venue ensures you have good memories so make sure that your ceremony is either in the morning or sunset hours to use the good soft and golden light.

Decor Elements

It's a good idea to have a professional wedding planner or decorator help you with the budget you have. Although many couples go the DIY way but getting professional help will make sure you have complementary colors, good placement and also will take the stress away.

And now the list of pictures that you gotta keep in mind for an intimate wedding setting lets begin,

Getting ready moments

This goes for both the bride and the groom, this is a special time on the big day where you have some time to yourself with all the makeup and hair and lehenga and jewellery going on, get it documented as it makes for good memories

The Accessories

It’s a good idea to document your fineries from the big day, the lehenga that you spent days searching, the heirloom jewelry, the shiny pair of shoes, and the wedding rings.

Bride & Groom Portraits

Make sure you set some time aside for your portraits alone and separately before the ceremony.

Family Photos

As you will have your closest family it would be great if you keep a slot for pictures with them as they will be great for your photo album.

The Ceremony Setup

The little details of the decor, the ceremony area, and how the home is decorated.

Candid Moments

Wedding candids are a photographer’s delight. The couple is at their authentic self and they make for great framed photos

Couple Portraits

Once the ceremony is over just find some time away with your partner and the photographer.

Also, it would be a good idea to get a professional photographer to capture all these beautiful moments for you.