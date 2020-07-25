Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: John Lobb

If you're going to splurge for style, you may as well go with the finest.
Image credit: John Lobb

1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you’re going to splurge for style, you may as well go with the finest. John Lobb has produced bespoke and ready-to-wear men’s shoes and boots since 1866 in London, and for its Spring/ Summer 2020 collection, the brand introduces a casual offering with the Hendra soft loafer.

Taking in the brand’s inherent adventurous spirit to evoke its versatility, the smooth suede loafers is made on flexible leather sole and is available in a range of suede colors

Related: The Executive Selection: Berluti

