How to Scale Your Training with Video and Learning Management Systems

One of the key benefits of owning a franchise has always been the ability to scale up faster and more efficiently than one could do on their own. Franchisors typically include certain resources and tools to help franchise owners get on the fast track by avoiding costly mistakes and implementing systems to grow. These include, among other things, a robust program that first educates the new franchise owners on how to run the business and systems for training staff members so the franchisee can grow the business, expand and make more money.

Most franchisors I have interviewed say a large portion of their resources is allocated to training. Individual live training sessions require human resources for scheduling, trainers and support as well as lost opportunity time for staff that could be doing something else to generate revenue. This has been a challenge for many since training is imperative to maintain brand quality. Video and Learning Management Systems (LMS) have now made it possible for franchise organizations to have the best of both worlds.

I learned this firsthand a few years ago when I was consulting a restaurant franchise owner. He told me that his store manager trained new staff members on how to cut onions at least eight times per week -- which added up to several hours for this key person to do a repetitive, non-revenue generating task. I suggested taking a video of the manager demonstrating the safe onion cutting technique. Once loaded into the Learning Management System, the video can be viewed by all new staff members. You can even create a test to make sure they understand. This method also ensures that everyone gets the same exact training so they all learn consistent content instead of watered-down versions that can result in injuries. Staff can have the training videos available to them at all times. That way, if they are doing something they haven't done in a while, they can get a quick refresher, which increases quality and safety.

Here are just a few benefits of using video and Learning Management Systems for franchise training:

The content will be exact. Every team member gets the same exact training experience, which results in a more consistent outcome for the brand. You can train in your sleep. The LMS system is hosted online and trainees can access it anytime. Trainees can learn at their own pace and as schedules permit, instead of traveling to attend live classroom or field sessions. Trainees can access the content on their mobile devices to brush up on procedures in the field on demand. New content can be added to the LMS dynamically which gets new procedures out to the operators faster.

Here are some tips to make the most out your video training and Learning Management Systems:

Video is great for procedures and tasks that can be demonstrated -- like assembling, using equipment, or giving a presentation. Avoid the “talking head” videos. Watching you talk on video may not keep viewer attention and will likely reduce the level of information that is retained. It is proven that we learn more through visuals than words alone. Keep the videos short and to the point. Three to four minutes is a good target length. It is difficult for adult learners to stay focused on a video for long periods of time. Don’t get stuck by attempting to create the perfect “learn everything possible” mega course. This is one of the common reasons many brands never make the jump from an old-fashioned live training to a Learning Management System. It may seem way too daunting to take on. In reality, it isn't hard. Just start with a few short sessions of the most important content. “Eat the elephant one bite at a time.” You can start by adding just a few courses to augment your live training and dovetail in more LMS courses over time. This keeps the project more manageable and budget-friendly.

Learn more about this subject, access LMS vendors and resources, plus read about other franchise best practices and our proprietary strategies on our website. Keep fighting the good fight!