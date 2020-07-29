Email Marketing

Stop Sending to Unverified Email Addresses. This Tool Helps Clean Up Your Email List, Fast.

No more hitting dead emails.
Stop Sending to Unverified Email Addresses. This Tool Helps Clean Up Your Email List, Fast.
Image credit: Austin Distel

2 min read
When was the last time you checked the validity of your email list? People change emails or add spam filters, email accounts get closed, and email marketing lists tend to age poorly. After a while, you may be sending 100,000 emails and only reaching 50,000 inboxes. That's a problem.

Fortunately, there are tools out there to help with this common challenge. Clearout is a simple email validation and verification tool that can help ensure your email list is up to snuff. It offers enterprise-grade email verification that the company says is more than 98 percent accurate, improving your email deliverability rate and clearing the honeypot, hard bounces, and non-valid email addresses out of your system. You'll also get access to useful features like duplicate removal, blacklist verification, autosuggestion, risk verification, spam trap detection, and more, to keep your sender reputation high and target actual customers.

Clearout also goes through your email list to conform invalid syntax to a standard format, normalize subscriber addresses from Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, and iCloud, and even eliminates spelling errors and typos in email addresses. Once you've sent mail, you can verify all kinds of mailbox errors without sending any payload and even identify role-based email addresses from your list. As your campaigns roll out, you can also measure the response time from every email address by a simple open relay check, helping you to identify your best, most engaged customers.

There are a lot of tools out there to choose from, but Clearout is trusted by more than 10,000 businesses and has earned 4.8/5 stars on Capterra. It's a proven way to give your email marketing the upgrade it needs without breaking the bank. A lifetime subscription to Clearout Bulk Email Verification Service is on sale now for just $49.99.

