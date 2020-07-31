Self-Publishing

Learn How to Self-Publish Your Book With This $40 Bundle

From Scrivener to Kindle, you'll learn what it takes to self-publish.
You may have a great idea for a book but getting in the door to publishers is easier said than done. However, self-publishing has completely revolutionized access to publishing. It grew by 40 percent in 2018, with more than 1.6 million books hitting the market from self-publishing.

All that said, if you have a story or ideas to share with the world, self-publishing may be your ticket to getting your message out. The Creative Writing eBook Self-Publishing Bundle can teach you everything you need to know to write and publish your book.

This 10-course bundle is led by David James Ault, a British ex-pat in Slovakia who has published non-fiction books on topics like translating, ESL, business, and much more. He has also helped more than 10,000 students learn how to express themselves through self-publishing. 

Here, you'll learn how to ask and answer the essential questions to determine if self-publishing is for you. You'll explore several different concepts like perma-free books and lead magnets, and identify key financial investments that all self-published authors should make. You'll learn how to build your own author website to introduce yourself to readers and even get a crash course in novel writing and maintaining writing productivity. You'll also take a deep dive into Scrivener, the leading book writing software.

Finally, across several courses, you'll learn about the top self-publishing platform, Kindle. You'll understand formatting, book cover design, and even how to publish your own paperback on Amazon KDP.

Before you know it, you'll have the skill and technical know-how to release your self-published books to the masses. Right now, The Creative Writing eBook Self-Publishing Bundle is just $39.99.

