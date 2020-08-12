Deloitte Expresses Intention To Acquire Keytree's Business and Assets To Bolster Digital Transformation Services

August 12, 2020 2 min read

London headquartered Deloitte has announced its intention to acquire the business and assets of Keytree, a technology consultancy, headquartered in the UK, to bolster digital transformation services.

Founded in 2006, Keytree, a business with 400 employees, provides digital transformation services including data analytics, cloud and robotic technologies and a suite of products and managed services.

The acquisition of Keytree will make Deloitte one of the largest systems, applications and products in data processing (SAP) enabled transformation practice in the UK.

Keytree’s chief executive officer (CEO) Dan McNamara, managing director Tim Kyle and the wider workforce will integrate into Deloitte’s enterprise technology and performance practice.

Commenting on the latest development, Sam Balaji, Deloitte Global Consulting leader said, “Joining forces with Keytree strengthens Deloitte’s SAP and cloud transformation capabilities globally and reinforces the close-to-market geographic presence and insights Deloitte delivers to help clients with their critical programs and long-term success.”

“Bringing together our scale and Keytree’s capabilities and entrepreneurial spirit will help our clients to ensure these critical programs support their long-term success. We’re looking forward to welcoming the Keytree team into Deloitte once the deal completes,” said Richard Houston, senior partner and chief executive of Deloitte North and South Europe (NSE) and Deloitte UK.

"The skills, size and scale of our team has grown quickly over the past 14 years. Combining our business and people with the brilliant team at Deloitte and fusing the organization’s rigorous technology and data capabilities with our own will ensure that we are able to operate and innovate at an even larger global scale and be in the best position possible to support our clients when they need us most,” said Dan McNamara, chief executive of Keytree.

“This is an exciting time for Keytree as we build on the success we have experienced over the last 14 years,” added Tim Kyle, managing director of Keytree. “Both organizations share similar cultural and business values and by working together in the future, we will be in a position to deliver solutions for our customers that will overcome significant business challenges, drive digital innovation and continue our commitment to positively impact the communities in which we operate.”