Ecommerce

This Simple Add-On Lets Your Customers Shop While on Facebook

This shopping tool makes it easy for customers to visit your store without leaving Facebook.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Simple Add-On Lets Your Customers Shop While on Facebook
Image credit: jarmoluk

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Online shoppers are constantly surrounded by options and distractions. You should know — chances are that you make purchases online, too. But despite there being literally billions of people online, the Internet is still a crowded place for businesses. Making your ecommerce offering stand out is difficult, but turning one-time customers into loyal, lifetime customers is like moving mountains. That's why tools like TabFu are so valuable to digital entrepreneurs.

TabFu is a Facebook shopping integration tool that extends your website to Facebook. While ads and other Facebook marketing strategies take users out of the app, TabFu is created so that people can interact with your brand on Facebook without ever having to actually leave their social browsing. Visitors can opt into your email list, make purchases on your site, or perform almost any action you want on your site right on Facebook. TabFu lets you pull data from entire website pages to create dynamic Facebook mini websites so you can list your products, let users browse your collections, and much more.

Better yet, TabFu offers a wide variety of seamless integrations. You can convert your eBay or Shopify store into a dynamic Facebook mini-website, stay organized with Zoho and Salesforce support, integrate with marketing tools like AWeber, Mailchimp, iContact, Infusionsoft, GetResponse, SendReach, and more. Plus, TabFu gives you comprehensive analytics to help you track opt-ins, clicks, social shares, views, and much more. You can even create your own Facebook ads.

In short, TabFu allows you to fully leverage the power of Facebook to give your website a major boost. Right now, they're offering a couple of great deals on their product. You can get management for three tabs and one Facebook account for just $79, or management for 100 tabs and 100 Facebook for just $99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ecommerce

This eCommerce Platform Might be the Easiest Way to Sell Your Products Online

Ecommerce

Learn How to Earn Thousands by Selling on Amazon with This $30 Course

Ecommerce

Turn Browsers Into Buyers With These 4 E-Commerce Marketing Strategies