This Simple Add-On Lets Your Customers Shop While on Facebook

August 16, 2020 2 min read

Online shoppers are constantly surrounded by options and distractions. You should know — chances are that you make purchases online, too. But despite there being literally billions of people online, the Internet is still a crowded place for businesses. Making your offering stand out is difficult, but turning one-time customers into loyal, lifetime customers is like moving mountains. That's why tools like TabFu are so valuable to digital entrepreneurs.

TabFu is a Facebook shopping integration tool that extends your website to Facebook. While ads and other Facebook strategies take users out of the app, TabFu is created so that people can interact with your brand on Facebook without ever having to actually leave their social browsing. Visitors can opt into your email list, make purchases on your site, or perform almost any action you want on your site right on Facebook. TabFu lets you pull data from entire website pages to create dynamic Facebook mini websites so you can list your products, let users browse your collections, and much more.

Better yet, TabFu offers a wide variety of seamless integrations. You can convert your eBay or Shopify store into a dynamic Facebook mini-website, stay organized with Zoho and Salesforce support, integrate with marketing tools like AWeber, Mailchimp, iContact, Infusionsoft, GetResponse, SendReach, and more. Plus, TabFu gives you comprehensive analytics to help you track opt-ins, clicks, social shares, views, and much more. You can even create your own Facebook ads.

In short, TabFu allows you to fully leverage the power of Facebook to give your website a major boost. Right now, they're offering a couple of great deals on their product. You can get management for three tabs and one Facebook account for just $79, or management for 100 tabs and 100 Facebook for just $99.