Digital Marketing

Learn Digital Marketing Secrets From an Online Entrepreneur

This $60 course will teach you how to reach customers at every stage.
Image credit: cottonbro

2 min read
More people are online than ever, and they're there to shop, find in-person places to shop, and learn more about things they want to buy. Okay, people are more than just retail consumers when they're online, but in a business's eyes, all web traffic should represent potential revenue. You just need to know how to turn the masses into buyers.

In The Entrepreneur's 2.0 Digital Marketing Tools Bundle, you'll learn how to do just that and more.

This 11-course, 14-hour bundle is a quick-hitter covering some of today's most important digital marketing skills and techniques. It's led by Sorin Constantin, an online entrepreneur with a decade of experience who has sold more than $500,000 in products and services online in the past couple of years alone. In this bundle, he'll take you through the customer journey and help you amplify your digital marketing strategy at all stages of the funnel.

You'll learn how to create buyer personas, understanding who your likely audiences are and who your most likely buyers are. From there, you'll learn how to attract those audiences using simple traffic sources. You'll get a couple of crash courses in Canva, learning the graphic design skills you need to attract customers through a variety of mediums, and how to best leverage the traffic you do get online. There are also courses on email marketing, Facebook Messenger marketing, affiliate marketing, and more.

Grow your business online with help from a professional online entrepreneur. The Entrepreneur's 2.0 Digital Marketing Tools Bundle is just $59.99 now.

