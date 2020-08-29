Entertainment

This 4K HD Portable Projector is More Than $400 Off Today

Use it to entertain the kids, make presentations from anywhere, and more.
This 4K HD Portable Projector is More Than $400 Off Today
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business is a little weird these days. With so many people working remotely, you have to come up with innovative solutions for connecting, communicating, and staying productive—especially if your kids will also be learning from home for the next few months. Whether you want to keep the kids occupied or you need a smarter way to present, the Lenso Space Pocket Size 4K 32GB Projector is a great asset for any entrepreneur.

Lenso Space connects wirelessly to any Bluetooth or WiFi-enabled device as well as via HDMI or USB, making it universally compatible with all of your devices. In just seconds, you can set up a truly cinematic experience thanks to the projector's 4K and 1080p resolution videos that cast to screens of up to 120" across. The 200 ANSI lumen bulb projects in stunning clarity, with superior picture brightness regardless of the light outside. You can set up a movie outside for the kids or turn the side of your home into a projection screen while making a point to coworkers.

Lenso's built-in Hi-Fi speakers eliminate the need for portable audio devices unless you prefer to use your own. Plus, you can also download and stream using the 32GB of onboard memory, making it perfect for bringing to board meetings and pitch meetings when the remote life is behind us.

Lenso Space has earned rave reviews from Trend Hunter and Geeky Gadgets, who writes, "Lenso is a true all-in-one self-contained device. Your next powerful, Hi-Fi cinematic experience is always just a few clicks away.” 

Watch movies, present from anywhere, and much more with the Lenso Space. Normally $799, you can get it today for 57 percent off at just $339.

