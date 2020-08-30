Learn How to Launch a Side Hustle from an Angel Investor in This $30 Course

August 30, 2020 2 min read

Everybody wants to be their own boss and to have the financial freedom to not go into an office every day. Of course, it's easier said than done in this world. Sometimes, you just need a little guidance to get you on the right track. In Kim Perell's Side Hustle Accelerator Course, you'll learn how to start a lucrative side hustle today that you can soon grow into a full-time job.

In this four-hour course, Perell can help you identify your key areas of strength, what's holding you back, and teach you new skills to achieve success in every area of your life. Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, investor, and best-selling author who has invested in more than 80 startups, 16 of which have been acquired by major Fortune 500 companies. She's been featured on CNBC, Fox Business, MSNBC, and hosted Good Morning America's Side Hustle Showdown. She's also a regular judge on Entrepreneur Magazine's Elevator Pitch series.

Put simply, Perell knows her stuff, and in this interactive course, she'll help you build a foundation to launch your side hustle, help you identify your ideal customers, and teach you 11 tips for side hustle success. Better yet, the course comes with a nine-step workbook and a directory of more than 100 side hustles that you can launch today. As a bonus, you'll even get a free one-year subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine.

Bill Shaw, President of Entrepreneur Media says, "We’re thrilled to partner with Kim Perell to solve your biggest side hustle challenges and help you find success. If you’ve been thinking about starting a side hustle, now is the time. Don’t wait."

Take advantage of this limited-time offer today. Kim Perell's Side Hustle Accelerator Course is just $39 now.