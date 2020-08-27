News and Trends

Jeff Bezos Now Worth More Than $200 Billion

The Amazon CEO continues to be the world's chief beneficiary of quarantine consumer culture.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jeff Bezos Now Worth More Than $200 Billion
Image credit: Mandel Ngan | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Digital Content Director
2 min read

Worldwide closures of brick-and-mortar retail have only shored up online-retail giant Amazon's grip on consumer spending habits. Need proof? Yesterday's updated Bloomberg Billionaires Index (yes, that's a thing) confirmed that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezo's net worth now totals $202 billion, up by more than $5 billion from the previous accounting and nearly $90 billion since this time last year. 

CNN attributes the bump to Amazon's soaring stock valuation, which is up by an astounding 86 percent so far in 2020. If the notion of one man — in one asset-based form or another — possessing that much sovereign wealth makes you uneasy, at least the guy is pledging some of it to climate change. And you can always still do the bulk of your online ordering directly through merchants, particularly now that most businesses have ramped up their ecommerce efforts

Related: Jeff Bezos Is Now Personally Worth More Than Nike, McDonald's, Costco and Almost 50 Percent of the Dow

And in case you were curious, the individual at the bottom of Bloomberg's 500-person list as of this writing? India industrialist Vikram Lal, just barely edged out by New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, who also happens to be President Trump's U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

3 Ways Working From Home Will Make You More Proactive

News and Trends

Report: Walmart Wants to Jointly Acquire TikTok With Microsoft

News and Trends

Amazon Launches an AI-Powered Health and Wellness Band Called Halo