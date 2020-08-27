Workplace Diversity

Free Webinar | Sept. 14: Leadership Tactics That Promote Diversity and Foster Happier Employees

Join our expert Kanika Tolver and special guest Minda Harts, author of The Memo, as they discuss how leaders can provide a more inclusive working environment, especially for women of color.
One of your biggest tasks as a leader is to lift up your team in a way that is equitable and fair so they can thrive and grow. Promoting a truly diverse working environment is an essential part of that work. 

In this live webinar, Kanika Tolver (author of Career Rehab) is joined by special guest Minda Harts (author of The Memo) to talk about how leaders can provide a more inclusive working environment, especially for women of color. This powerhouse duo will discuss:

  • How professionals and leaders can identify workplace challenges from women of color based on the stories from The Memo Book tour.
  • How women of color can effectively communicate with leadership at work about performance, promotion and racism.  
  • How leaders can better communicate and advocate for women of color within the workplace.

Kanika Tolver is the CEO and founder of Career Rehab, LLC in Washington, DC, where she helps clients transform their careers with coaching programs, events, webinars, and digital resources to help people reach their career goals. An in-demand coach, consultant, speaker, and thought leader, she has been featured on CNN, CNBC, CBS Radio, Yahoo!, Black Enterprise, Glassdoor.com, Entrepreneur.com, The Washington Post, and a variety of radio interviews and podcasts.

