Game On: Lenovo Legion Duel

Work hard and play hard with the Lenovo Legion Duel smartphone. Designed for gamers, this phone is a mobile gaming console that fits in your pocket. Loaded with virtual tools and an optimized battery with fast charging, you can get your game on anytime.

With six customized layout themes, you can play in landscape or portrait mode, and cast to an external monitor or television as well. The device features an embedded joystick and ultrasonic trigger buttons with dual vibration engines, which give life-like feedback to keep you immersed in the action. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, the Legion Duel sports a 6.56 inch full HD AMOLED glass touchscreen display.

Lenovo Legion Duel smartphone. Source: Lenovo

You’re in for a good time with this device, but it’s not just fun and games either- in addition to its unparalleled Android gaming experience, the Legion Duel smartphone also lets you email and chat without disrupting the flow.

