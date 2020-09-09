Software

This All-in-One PDF Software is Essential for Any Entrepreneur

PDFBEAR makes converting and sharing PDFs easy.
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs work with a lot of files. Between business documents, legal documents, contracts, invoices, and many, many other pieces of information, things can get pretty confusing when you're working with different file formats. That's why most professionals generally prefer PDFs. While PDFs are small and retain their format no matter who they're sent to, they have the downside of being notoriously difficult to edit, convert, and sometimes even view. Fortunately, working with PDFs is easy and less cost-prohibitive than you might think with PDFBEAR.

PDFBEAR is an all-in-one PDF software. With this program, you have unlimited task conversion, enabling you to convert PDFs into other usable formats like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or JPEG. Likewise, you can also convert Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PNG, TIFF, and other files to PDFs for easy sharing. PDFBEAR automatically detects and chooses the highest quality output possible, and it works on Windows, Mac, or Linux computers.

The best part? PDFBEAR is all about security. Every file you upload will be automatically deleted within 60 minutes of conversion so your information remains completely private. All of your content is exclusive to your eyes only unless you choose to share it. There's no limit to storage or to the number of OCR tasks you do, so you can work fast and efficiently and not have to worry about your documents leaking.

Working with PDFs is easier with PDFBEAR. You can get a lifetime subscription now for just $69.99.

