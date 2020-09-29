5 New Ways Leaders Can Support Women During COVID-19

September 29, 2020 5 min read

COVID-19 is a once-in-a-lifetime type of crisis, and there's virtually no element of life that it hasn't disrupted in some way. On the positive side of the pandemic, the virus can challenge us to abandon systems that were toxic or inefficient and to develop entirely new, sustainable, socially beneficial ways of living.

But experts now understand based on COVID-19 data that the virus affects certain groups disproportionately, such as African Americans. And across a wide range of demographics, it's also clear that there is a gender gap in terms of socioeconomic consequences of the pandemic. Consider the following:

Here's what you can specifically do as a business leader to give the women in your organization a hand.

1. Offer alternative child care and education options

Consider paying for a part-time nanny or tutor. This can free women to not only handle other household responsibilities, but also to focus as they work from home, and to engage in training, academic courses and business development. Business loans, support from new investors and emergency programs may be able to defer the costs. Or you can find funding by reducing inefficient, unused internal resources and programs.

2. Provide subscription services

Offering meal kit or grocery delivery programs, pro versions of business-, goal- or organizational-related apps and databases can simplify work, save time and provide resources that help her succeed. As with child care and education, other sources might help reduce your expenses, and tools like surveys can pinpoint the services women value the most.

3. Tap your network for mentors

Introduce women to other professionals who can serve as mentors, or who are looking to train and hire new staff. Even if your budget forces you to downsize, this shows women you care about them beyond your company, creates new sources of support and helps them transition into positions that will continue to accelerate their careers.

4. Kick the men out of the traditional office (and into a home one)

Matthias Doepke, an economist at Northwestern University, told The New York Times that men who can work from home do about 50 percent more child care than men who can't. So by embracing remote work for men where it makes sense, even on a voluntary basis, you'll directly or indirectly help address the child care gap that keeps working moms frazzled. Combining this with a more independent, results-based schedule for both men and women can result in less stress and keep everyone productive. Companies like Salesforce and PepsiCo already have signed a pledge to utilize these types of flexible setups.

5. Offer extra reassurance

Women are more likely than men to have worries about their mental wellbeing and performance reviews. They understand how difficult it is to stay in the corporate game and are well aware of the biases within the business world that hold them back. So do all you can to make sure that they know you see their contributions and you are going to continue to be a resource and advocate for them. This can alleviate some of the mental fatigue women are experiencing.

It is admittedly difficult to dismantle many of the underlying systemic problems that are contributing to women's challenges during COVID-19. But you still can do a lot to alleviate the symptoms of those systems now and beyond the pandemic, and taking these types of actions can help raise awareness about and initiate the shifts that are increasingly necessary. You might only be one leader, but when one leader links to another over and over again, the collective results for women — and business and society in general — can be incredible.

