Philippine's Edukasyon Extends Series A Funding to Boost Online Tools for Gen Z Students

Philippines-based education technology (edtech) startup Edukasyon.ph has closed second tranche of its Series A funding round. The deal size was not disclosed.

Venture capital firms that participated in the round include Alternate Ventures, French Partners, Lorinet Foundation, KSR Ventures, Mustard Seed and a set of other new investors.

The extended funding follows closely after the edtech startup’s Series A funding in October 2019.

Founded in 2015 by Henry Motte-Muñoz, Edukasyon is a one-stop platform that offers students choice, advice and convenience as they make their higher education and career decisions. Students can search, compare and apply to higher education institutions and online courses through the online marketplace.

Students use the platform to engage with leading corporations, foundations and non-profit organizations and as a resource for guidance and advice to pursue a successful path from education to career, the company said in a statement.

“In the past five years, we’ve grown Edukasyon.ph from a search-and-apply website to a holistic platform that guides students through day-to-day choices on education, career and lifestyle. We’re grateful for investors and partners who continue to support us in creating tech-driven solutions that empower our Filipino students to thrive no matter what path they choose,” said founder and CEO Motte-Muñoz.

Since its last fundraise, Edukasyon has partnered with 700 schools in the Philippines and overseas and onboarded about 500,000 registered student users.

Like most edtech startups worldwide, Edukasyon too has witnessed significant growth due to Covid-19 pandmeic-led lockdowns.

“Since the start of community quarantine, we’ve fielded 100,000 student inquiries—20 times more than our average pre-pandemic. We’re proud that our students’ growing need for resources has been met with partners across industries who are leveraging Edukasyon.ph to ensure access to information, tools and other learning opportunities that help secure the future of our Gen Z youth,” said Grace David, chief marketing and partnerships officer, Edukayson.

With the fresh funding, Edukasyon.ph said it will focus on building new features, deepening its student engagement and offering more educational counseling.