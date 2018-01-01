Alina Dizik is a freelance journalist and writer based in New York City. Her work has been published in The Wall Street Journal, iVillage, More magazine, The Knot, BusinessWeek and the Financial Times.
Ready for Anything
For a Better Black Friday, Know Your Most Challenging Customers
These five tips help your staff help harried shoppers on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
Growth Strategies
How to Transform Your Workspace With Color
Consider these hues to change the mood in your business.
Ready for Anything
7 Ingredients to a Successful Business Dinner
Wooing clients over dinner can help you build long-lasting relationships. Here's a guide to making the best possible impression.
Starting a Business
How to Manage Your Business Partner
Disagreements and hurt feelings between co-founders can sink a company before it starts. Here are four strategies to set the relationship up for success.
Growth Strategies
10 Questions to Ask Before Expanding Overseas
If you're considering an international expansion of your brand, here's what you need to know to make sure you're fully prepared to make the decision.
Marketing
10 Questions to Ask Before Determining Your Target Market
A guide to understanding your customers and how your product meets their needs.
Marketing
3 Ethical Ways to Boost Positive Online Reviews
A look at the strategies some entrepreneurs are using when generating and making the most of their customers' comments.
Growth Strategies
10 Questions to Ask Before Making Your First Hire
Before rushing to expand your business with that first employee, here are the most important things you need to consider first.
Starting a Business
10 Questions to Ask Before Quitting Your Job to Start a Business
How do you know when the time is right to make the leap?
Starting a Business
3 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business
Here's a look at three entrepreneurs who have changed company names and the lessons they learned.
Entrepreneurs
Photographers Refocus on New Ventures
The line has long blurred between the amateur and professional photographer. Here, three former pro photographers who saw the changes coming early on and reinvented themselves with successful startups.
Virtual Assistant
10 Things to Outsource to a Virtual Assistant
With the growth of virtual assistants, their expertise now runs the gamut -- from making vendor calls to sending out thank you cards to prospective clients. Here's how to make the most of virtual help.
Starting a Business
3 Types of Rent-Free Workspaces for Entrepreneurs
Take advantage of these free workspaces offered by chambers of commerce, universities and the community-at-large.
Starting a Business
8 Mistakes to Avoid When Starting a Business From Home
Owners of home-based businesses often fail to establish proper boundaries between their work and personal lives. Here's how to get it right the first time.
Publishing
5 Tips for Publishing Your Own Book
Books can help small-business owners with brand awareness, as well as show their expertise. Here's how to get started, including self-publishing platforms to consider when you're ready.