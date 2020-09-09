Dubai Business Women Council And Creative Zone Launch Program To Empower 100 Female Entrepreneurs In The UAE

September 9, 2020 2 min read

Dubai Business Women Council, a Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry platform for business women in Dubai, and Creative Zone, a Dubai-based business setup advisory firm, have partnered to launch an initiative called "She Leads" to accelerate and incubate 100 female-led startups from the UAE.

"She Leads" has been designed as a 12-week program that will train 100 UAE-based female entrepreneurs, above the age of 21, who have an existing business or a concrete business plan. All training modules and workshops will be taught online by industry experts, coaches, and business leaders based in the UAE and abroad, focusing on business launch strategy, funding and scaling, impactful leadership, marketing, finance, and distribution.

The two most promising applicants in the program will receive a set of free business solutions, such as trade licence, tax and legal services, co-working spaces, and other such incentives. Upon completion of the program, the most capable participants will also get an opportunity to participate in 'X Scale’, the accelerator's second phase where they will get a chance to pitch their business plan to investors, business moguls, and successful entrepreneurs.

"Despite the rapid increase in the number of women-owned firms in recent years, women still face significant barriers to growth,” says Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager of the Dubai Business Women Council. “With ‘She Leads,' we aim to level up the field by providing women with an equal opportunity in developing their skills and knowledge and connecting them to prospects and resources.”

Those interested to take part in the accelerator program should register here.

