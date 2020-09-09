Microsoft

Xbox Series X Launches Nov. 10 for $499, Pre-Orders Open Sept. 22

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console launches the same day as Xbox Series S. Your move, Sony ...
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Xbox Series X Launches Nov. 10 for $499, Pre-Orders Open Sept. 22
Image credit: Microsoft | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

A day after confirming the Xbox Series S is real and costs $299, Microsoft has now revealed the Xbox Series X will cost $499 along with pre-order and launch dates.

tweet by the official Xbox Twitter account this morning confirmed the news we have all been waiting for—the prices, pre-order, and release dates for Microsoft's two next-generation consoles. We already knew the Xbox Series S is going to cost $299 and launches on Nov. 10, but the rumored $499 price point for the Series X also turns out to be correct and both consoles are launching on the same day.

 

 

The other very important date to know is Sept. 22. That's when Microsoft will open pre-orders for both consoles, offering a six-week period in which to secure one of the new consoles before launch. However, you don't have to purchase either machine up front. Microsoft is offering Xbox All Access in 12 countries (Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, UK, and US), which allows you to spread the cost over 24 months.

The Xbox Series S will cost $24.99 per month and the Series X is slightly more at $34.99. However, the 24 monthly payments also includes an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which usually costs $14.99 separately. In other words, Xbox All Access gets you a Series S for $10 a month and a Series X for $20 a month.

Microsoft also confirmed that EA Play membership is coming to Xbox Game Pass "at no additional cost." It means more than 60 EA titles will be available to play as part of the subscription, including FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed Heat, and titles from the Battlefield, Mass Effect, The Sims, and Skate series. That's on top of the 100+ titles Game Pass offers.

The focus now turns to Sony, who has yet to reveal the price of the two PS5 consoles or their release dates. With Microsoft's plans now public, it will be interesting to see if Sony can beat it on price and/or launch the PS5 sooner.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Microsoft

How Microsoft PowerApps Can Help You Build Apps and Improve Your Company's Productivity

Microsoft

Microsoft Pledges $500M for Affordable Housing in Seattle

Microsoft

Microsoft to Acquire GitHub for $7.5 Billion