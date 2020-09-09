Xbox Series X Launches Nov. 10 for $499, Pre-Orders Open Sept. 22

September 9, 2020 2 min read

A day after confirming the Xbox Series S is real and costs $299, Microsoft has now revealed the Xbox Series X will cost $499 along with pre-order and launch dates.

A tweet by the official Xbox Twitter account this morning confirmed the news we have all been waiting for—the prices, pre-order, and release dates for Microsoft's two next-generation consoles. We already knew the Xbox Series S is going to cost $299 and launches on Nov. 10, but the rumored $499 price point for the Series X also turns out to be correct and both consoles are launching on the same day.

Xbox Series X: $499 (ERP)

Xbox Series S: $299 (ERP)



Release date: November 10



Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/Dz5bRsAuwQ | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/MadZl4OOKJ — Xbox (@Xbox) September 9, 2020

The other very important date to know is Sept. 22. That's when Microsoft will open pre-orders for both consoles, offering a six-week period in which to secure one of the new consoles before launch. However, you don't have to purchase either machine up front. Microsoft is offering Xbox All Access in 12 countries (Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, UK, and US), which allows you to spread the cost over 24 months.

The Xbox Series S will cost $24.99 per month and the Series X is slightly more at $34.99. However, the 24 monthly payments also includes an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which usually costs $14.99 separately. In other words, Xbox All Access gets you a Series S for $10 a month and a Series X for $20 a month.

Microsoft also confirmed that EA Play membership is coming to Xbox Game Pass "at no additional cost." It means more than 60 EA titles will be available to play as part of the subscription, including FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed Heat, and titles from the Battlefield, Mass Effect, The Sims, and Skate series. That's on top of the 100+ titles Game Pass offers.

The focus now turns to Sony, who has yet to reveal the price of the two PS5 consoles or their release dates. With Microsoft's plans now public, it will be interesting to see if Sony can beat it on price and/or launch the PS5 sooner.