Wealth

Hit by Covid-19, EPFO to Credit Interest in Two Tranches

CBT, the decision making body of EPFO, has decided to credit 8.15 per cent interest first, while the remaining 0.35 per cent will be credited later in December
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hit by Covid-19, EPFO to Credit Interest in Two Tranches
Image credit: Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Chief Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the financial year 2019-20, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will pay out the 8.5 per cent interest in two instalments, the central board of trustees (CBT) said on Wednesday.

CBT, the decision making body of EPFO, after meeting today has decided to credit 8.15 per cent interest first, followed by the remaining 0.35 per cent later in December.

The decision has been taken after the EPFO expressed concerns about the impact of Covid-19 on its earnings.

“There is no going back on 8.5 per cent rate for FY20, but the current situation has pushed us to go for two instalments. Some of the investments could not be encashed due to bad market situation, hence this new formula," said Virjesh Upadhyay, member of CBT.

In March, EPFO had slashed the interest rate by 15 basis points (100 bps is equal to 1 per cent) from FY2018-19 to fix it at 8.5 per cent for FY2019-20. The retirement fund body had projected that on paying interest rate of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, it will be left with a surplus of INR 700 crore, as against INR 349 crore in the previous fiscal.

The interest payout of 8.5 per cent is the lowest in seven years, last paid in 2012-13.

EPFO reported that it has settled 94.41 lakh claims between April and August this year, disbursing about INR 35,445 crore to its members. Compared to the same period last year, EPFO has settled around 32 per cent more claims, while the amount disbursed increased by around 13 per cent.

“To help its members tide over the liquidity needs during this crisis, EPFO fast tracked settling of COVID19 advances and illness related claims,” as per an official statement from Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Wealth

Mukesh Ambani Races ahead of Buffett, Larry Page and Musk to Become World's Fourth Richest Person

Wealth

RBI Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged, Proposes More Measures to Fight Covid-19

Wealth

Tax Evasion To Get Tough As New Form 26AS Puts High-Value Transactions Under Greater Scrutiny