Brain Break

Watch Certified Young Person Paul Rudd's Message About Masks

Hilarious actor Paul Rudd has some 'totally radical' words of advice for Millennials.
Despite being 51 years old, actor Paul Rudd tapped into his "certified young person" status to deliver a hilarious message to wear masks in a new viral PSA video.

In the video, Rudd wears a hoodie, headphones, carries a skateboard and sometimes plays electric guitar as he implores millennials to mask up on behalf of New York Governor Cuomo. "So Cuomes asks me, he’s like, 'Paul, you’ve got to help. What are you, like, 26?' And I didn’t correct him. So, fam, let’s real-talk. Masks, they’re totally beast. So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it."

Watch the above video for a much-needed laugh.

