Perseverance Is Power: How This Entrepreneur Achieved Success in Marketing and Social Media

September 17, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the technological evolution advances, social media and digital marketing represent increasing strength a powerful commercial tool that, if properly managed, can lead any entrepreneur in that environment to succeed. However, it is not an easy job, much less fast. Consistency and learning are key to the development of an adequate brand to stand out in a wide and complex digital environment. Riley Hillin, no doubt, has experience in this area.

For several years, Hillin has been involved in digital marketing and social media management, a business that has allowed him to reap great successes. However, his career has not been easy, the constant work and continuous learning are what led him to position himself in and out of social media.

What started as a way for Hillin to spend his time became, sometime later, a permanent income. Now it's his lifestyle, a business he has kept working on growing websites, contributing to high profile entrepreneurs, and participating in medium and large sales.

Set Your Goals

Considering digital marketing as a simple process, or a simple job is a common mistake. Generating success in social media represents a challenge, but above all, a progressive work, which begins by establishing as a priority the objectives they want to achieve and establishing a differentiating element.

Let's remember that the field of social media is vast, so a differentiating element will allow anyone to stand out from the rest. This is precisely the case with Hillin, not only did he determine that this hobby in his life would become a successful business that would allow him to earn an income, but also to establish patterns that would help him differentiate himself from other entrepreneurs in the area.

His path began with the purpose of learning how to invest in accounts and digital marketing. Also, how to manage the business side of social media. Once he acquired these two skills, he was more confident in the path that has led him to the success of his business.

Build Confidence

For Hillin, a brand must not only generate content or sell, he says that primarily transmitting trust and creating a true connection with the target audience must be the most elemental. This is another key reason why he has remained in constant ascendancy in the business.

He is not only focused on offering a service based on numbers or quantifiable strategies, but in transmitting confidence, showing the results of his work, and establishing the objectives of each one of his clients, whether they are beginners or users with millions of followers and great influence.

He points out that trust is the first step in establishing a work path that leads to reliable objectives. "I help users to achieve brand, influence, and trust with their business dealings, safely."

Quality and Quantity

For Hillin, these two aspects play a key role in the social media and digital marketing environment. In order of priority, for this expert, the quality of content in everything related to the brand is what will provide a reputation that, in turn, will allow you to highlight your reputation even over time.

"My services and reputation have always been there for social media users and have grown more and more overtime." He emphasizes that his reputation and the services that he offers have contributed to establishing value agreements over five figures with influential people within social media.

Staying Focused

One of the biggest challenges for Hillin, besides learning, has been to keep waiting for results. Making users understand that it is a progressive advance is important because having results overnight is not possible in this environment.

He ensures that handled in the right way social media represent a path to success. However, staying focused on results is the priority. Otherwise, if you deviate, you may get tired without having achieved what you set out to do.

Today, Hillin is more focused than ever on his work. He points out that constant growth is his greatest purpose and he prepares himself for it every day.