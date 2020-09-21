Power of Social Media: How this Entrepreneur's Mindset Led Him To Success

September 21, 2020 4 min read

If one wants to start a business, understanding the power of social media in a business environment is a favorable point. It is precisely this aspect that has allowed the growth of hundreds of young people who, at an early age, decided to start out on a successful journey using the elements that innovation and technology offer today. An example of this is the story of Giuliano Gigliotti.

Gigliotti 's business journey began at the age of 18. After moving from his home country, and with an innate entrepreneurial, visionary, and hard-working mindset, he could find the opportunities that social media and the digital world could offer to brands. Since then, he has contributed to the creation of numerous successful businesses.

As he has gained more experience, Gigliotti was convinced that he is on the right track. He travels around the world, focused on networking in different countries while working on building his business and navigating the industry from his cellphone.

Gigliotti has been driven by the business environment, with a lifestyle focused on enjoying what he does without compromising his goal. He can travel with the clear objective of creating business networks, diversifying his income, and gaining new markets for promotion.

Having the Right Knowledge

One aspect that has distinguished Gigliotti as a successful entrepreneur has been his ability to begin a journey of entrepreneurship, though not without first having acquired the right knowledge.

With a significant change of Gigliotti’s residence came the process of transformation and learning about the industry. Determined to succeed, he focused on knowing every aspect of the business from the ground up. Realizing the power he had in social media and what he could achieve with it was the beginning of a path to great things.

Not seeing work as work, but as fun that allows Gigliotti to learn and grow, both his business and personally, has allowed him to distinguish himself from the rest. The spontaneity, positivity, and joy he transmits in his business process has not only made a difference with the brands he promotes, but it has also allowed him to establish a strong presence on different platforms.

Believe in Yourself

Throughout his business journey, Gigliotti has learned the importance of believing in himself and in the objectives he sets for himself. He points out that, along the way, he helped hundreds of brands grow and achieve success. However, he did not immediately get the recognition he deserved. This was what motivated him to invest in himself, and to start his project in promoting entrepreneurship. His results continue to inspire him.

That is why Gigliotti is focused on developing his platform, where he can encourage other entrepreneurs to believe in themselves and in what they want to achieve, while also allowing him to promote the brands he supports.

Mentality is Key

For Gigliotti, one’s mentality is the number one key to achieving results. He insists, "With a positive mentality, anyone can achieve anything.” That is why he constantly works on staying positive, rather than dwelling on the negative side of things.

Reflecting on Gigliotti’s humble beginnings and maintaining an atmosphere of gratitude in his environment are two aspects that keep him going during difficult times. The struggles he faces allow him to keep going even when something gets difficult, and move forward when the crisis seems to be knocking at his door.

Competition is Necessary for Growth

According to Gigliotti, competition is key to growth. This is, from his perspective, what inspires and drives people to constantly improve. In this context, he constantly seeks to differentiate himself from others by using his platform to contribute to his colleagues in the industry.

Gigliotti has learned from his mistakes and has always moved forward with confidence. His greatest purpose is to be remembered for his positive influence and to have the possibility of expanding to different parts of the world, motivating other entrepreneurs, and promoting hundreds of brands through his platform.

Gigliotti knows what he sells and how to sell it. This has given him greater strength and growth. However, he points out that learning does not stop, and every day he focuses on improving as much as he can, while still having fun and enjoying each business trip he takes.