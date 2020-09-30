Financial Projections

Forecast Your Financial Future With This $25 Financial Modeling Course

Get a hands-on education to manage your money for the weeks and years ahead.
Image credit: Vlada Karpovich

2 min read
Entrepreneurs require some financial education to ensure they're managing their business's money well, helping it to progress into the black—and stay there. Knowing how to work with financial statements and balance a profit and loss sheet is one thing; being able to understand financial modeling and theories behind valuation is another entirely. In the 360º Financial Modeling & Valuation Course, you'll get the kind of comprehensive financial education you need to not just survive difficult economic times but thrive through them.

This four-hour course is led by the experts at Yoda Learning, who have been developing project-based learning solutions for years. In this course, they'll give you a comprehensive overview of financial modeling, teaching you how to build client-ready deliverables from scratch, even if that client is you. Through its hands-on instruction, you'll build a three-statement financial model with the valuation in three phases and create a report-like presentation to fully illustrate your project and practice its presentation. You'll learn how to complement your statements with CAGR, Horizontal and Vertical Analysis, and understand the fundamental drivers of each line-item in their respective schedules.

Perhaps even more importantly, you'll also get hands-on instruction with Excel, learning the shortcuts, best practices, and time-saving tips that the experts use. Plus, you'll discover formatting protocols, statements, forecast drivers, and much more.

Get the financial education you need to lead your business into the black and into the future. Normally $199, the 360° Financial Modeling & Valuation Course is on sale now for just $25.

