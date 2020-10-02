Burger King Belgium Launches Movement to Earn Michelin Star for Its New Burger

October 2, 2020 2 min read

Belgium started a Change.org petition on September 23 to get its new entree, the Master Burger (which features bacon and fried onions on a flame-grilled Angus beef patty), a Michelin Star.

"All right," begins the petition, which doubles as an advertisement, "we happily concede that 'star-rated' and Burger King aren't an obvious match at first sight. Fair enough, at our place you won't get silver cutlery, a cotton satin tablecloth or a valet service at the front door. However, what you will find are paper napkins, since you will be eating with your fingers, a drive-through service to take away your favorite meals to wherever you like — in fact, on a cotton satin tablecloth with solid silver cutlery if that's what you fancy — and yes, you will be served on a tray. And, proudly exhibited on this tray, you will discover the ultimate proof of our generosity: The Master Burger."

So far, the petition only has 511 signees, but it seems to have caught the attention of its most important audience: the Michelin reviewers.

"Who said we need silver cutlery?" They responded, posting a photo of the Master Burger and reminding their own audience to check out the newest Michelin Guide of Luxembourg and Belgium starting January 11.

Image Credit: Facebook

Burger King was first founded in 1953 and has been franchising since 1954. The first Burger King restaurant in Belgium opened in 2017. The company has yet to receive a Michelin star.