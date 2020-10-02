Burger King

Burger King Belgium Launches Movement to Earn Michelin Star for Its New Burger

As of this writing, just 511 people have signed the fast-food business's petition.
Image credit: Burger King Belgique | Facebook

2 min read

Burger King Belgium started a Change.org petition on September 23 to get its new entree, the Master Burger (which features bacon and fried onions on a flame-grilled Angus beef patty), a Michelin Star.

"All right," begins the petition, which doubles as an advertisement, "we happily concede that 'star-rated' and Burger King aren't an obvious match at first sight. Fair enough, at our place you won't get silver cutlery, a cotton satin tablecloth or a valet service at the front door. However, what you will find are paper napkins, since you will be eating with your fingers, a drive-through service to take away your favorite meals to wherever you like — in fact, on a cotton satin tablecloth with solid silver cutlery if that's what you fancy — and yes, you will be served on a tray. And, proudly exhibited on this tray, you will discover the ultimate proof of our generosity: The Master Burger."

So far, the petition only has 511 signees, but it seems to have caught the attention of its most important audience: the Michelin reviewers. 

"Who said we need silver cutlery?" They responded, posting a photo of the Master Burger and reminding their own audience to check out the newest Michelin Guide of Luxembourg and Belgium starting January 11.

Michelin reviewers say they don't need silver cutlery.

Image Credit: Facebook

Burger King was first founded in 1953 and has been franchising since 1954. The first Burger King restaurant in Belgium opened in 2017. The company has yet to receive a Michelin star.

