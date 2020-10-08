tiktok

Become a TikTok Marketing Master for Less Than $30

The world's fastest-growing social network is a huge opportunity for marketers.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TikTok isn't going anywhere just yet. And that's good news for marketers. TikTok is the world's sixth-largest social network, with more than 800 million active users, many of whom belong to the important-for-marketers Generation Z. Nearly half of all TikTok users are between 17 and 24 years old, a crucial target demographic that loves to set trends and spend money.

All of this is to say, if you aren't marketing on TikTok, you should be. Fortunately, The Complete TikTok Marketing Masterclass Bundle can show you how to do it.

This five-course bundle comprises 24 hours of training to help you go from TikTok zero to TikTok hero. You'll get an introduction to the platform, learning how to post, access content, and customize your feed to see the kind of content you want to see. From there, you'll get an introduction to the best practices of social media marketing, including how to create TikTok marketing campaigns.

Then you'll break down the TikTok Marketing system, learning how to design ad campaigns, grow a new brand account, and interact with audiences seamlessly. Finally, you'll understand how to leverage TikTok's algorithms to boost your company's sales, reach new audiences, and quickly cross-promote your campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, and more social media platforms.

Take advantage of the world's fastest-growing social network. Right now, The Complete TikTok Marketing Masterclass Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

