Microsoft Tells Employees That They Can Work From Home Permanently

October 9, 2020 1 min read

The Verge reports that Microsoft is allowing its employees to work from home permanently. The software giant released a “hybrid workplace” plan that outlines its operational plan once its US offices eventually reopen.

In an internal message received by The Verge, Microsoft explained that it will now allow employees to work from home for less than 50 percent of their working hours, or for managers to approve permanent remote work. The company will cover expenses for those who chose to set up permanent home offices.

Related: The Best Business Book Ever Written, According To Bill Gates And Warren Buffett

Employees will be allowed to relocate if they chose permanent remote work, and their compensation and benefits could change depending on the company’s geopay scale. While Microsoft is covering work from home expenses, it will not cover moving costs.