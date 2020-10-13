ManyChat Makes It Easy to Create Custom Automated Messenger Bots for Your Small Business

October 13, 2020 3 min read

If you own a small business, you already know the importance of using social media to gain new customers (and retain old ones). But if your business has grown beyond the kitchen-table phase, you also know that it’s nearly impossible to respond to potential customers in a way that’s both personal and timely.

Luckily, chat bots are revolutionizing the way businesses interact with potential customers. And ManyChat is the easy-to-use service that lets business owners automate custom messenger bots to meet their specific needs.

ManyChat lets you combine the most effective method for reaching interested customers, Facebook Messenger, with SMS in a way that can drive response rates even higher. With 1.3 billion Facebook Messenger users out there, ManyChat is the best way to reach as many of them as possible. Its automated chat bots have been programmed from the ground up to help you with sales, , and various other essential but time-consuming tasks so you can focus on growing your business.

ManyChat’s automated marketing bots are designed to help with a wide variety of tasks. They book appointments, collect contact information, and even nurture leads with customized follow-ups, all using Facebook Messenger. How do these follow-ups work? That depends on how you program your bot. For example, a client could receive a welcome message a day after connecting with your business on Messenger, followed by a discount code after two days, and a free gift and “soft sell” on day three. And it’s all orchestrated in a way that maximizes interest in your specific products or services.

ManyChat is built to be simple, and it only takes you a few minutes to set up. You can either choose a pre-existing template that fits your business needs or build your own bot using their extremely simple drag-and-drop interface.

ManyChat’s automated chat bots are tailored to your business in order to help it grow. And with ManyChat’s free video course in Master Chat Marketing, you can learn how ManyChat’s bots can bring your business to the next level in Messenger, SMS, and email, as well as every step of the ManyChat process as explained by expert Kelly Noble Mirabella.

ManyChat don’t just connect to clients through Facebook and text. They can also sync up with many of your own business’s tools. These intelligent bots can grab client info and other data from Google Sheets and even update your spreadsheets with new information. They can touch base with customers on Shopify and ping them with reminders and alerts if they abandon their shopping carts (a proven method of securing the business of reluctant/shy customers). Altogether, ManyChat works with more than a dozen apps to make its position in your business as seamless and convenient as possible.