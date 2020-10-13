Chatbots

ManyChat Makes It Easy to Create Custom Automated Messenger Bots for Your Small Business

Get started for free, and start using bots for marketing, sales, and support.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
ManyChat Makes It Easy to Create Custom Automated Messenger Bots for Your Small Business
Image credit: Unsplash
Unsplash

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you own a small business, you already know the importance of using social media to gain new customers (and retain old ones). But if your business has grown beyond the kitchen-table phase, you also know that it’s nearly impossible to respond to potential customers in a way that’s both personal and timely.

Luckily, chat bots are revolutionizing the way businesses interact with potential customers. And ManyChat is the easy-to-use service that lets business owners automate custom messenger bots to meet their specific needs.

ManyChat

Image Credit: ManyChat

ManyChat lets you combine the most effective method for reaching interested customers, Facebook Messenger, with SMS in a way that can drive response rates even higher. With 1.3 billion Facebook Messenger users out there, ManyChat is the best way to reach as many of them as possible. Its automated chat bots have been programmed from the ground up to help you with sales, marketing, and various other essential but time-consuming tasks so you can focus on growing your business.

ManyChat’s automated marketing bots are designed to help with a wide variety of tasks. They book appointments, collect contact information, and even nurture leads with customized follow-ups, all using Facebook Messenger. How do these follow-ups work? That depends on how you program your bot. For example, a client could receive a welcome message a day after connecting with your business on Messenger, followed by a discount code after two days, and a free gift and “soft sell” on day three. And it’s all orchestrated in a way that maximizes interest in your specific products or services.

ManyChat is built to be simple, and it only takes you a few minutes to set up. You can either choose a pre-existing template that fits your business needs or build your own bot using their extremely simple drag-and-drop interface.

ManyChat: Try it for free

ManyChat automated chat bots

Image Credit: ManyChat

ManyChat’s automated chat bots are tailored to your business in order to help it grow. And with ManyChat’s free video course in Master Chat Marketing, you can learn how ManyChat’s bots can bring your business to the next level in Messenger, SMS, and email, as well as every step of the ManyChat process as explained by expert Kelly Noble Mirabella.

ManyChat chatbots don’t just connect to clients through Facebook and text. They can also sync up with many of your own business’s tools. These intelligent bots can grab client info and other data from Google Sheets and even update your spreadsheets with new information. They can touch base with customers on Shopify and ping them with reminders and alerts if they abandon their shopping carts (a proven method of securing the business of reluctant/shy customers). Altogether, ManyChat works with more than a dozen apps to make its position in your business as seamless and convenient as possible.

If your business is new to the world of chat bots, you can sign up for the free plan. For businesses with “higher growth goals” the ManyChat Pro plan is priced at just $10-per month for engagement with up to 500 subscribers.

To sum it up, ManyChat is an ideal way to incorporate automated chatbots into your business. So sign up for free at its official site, today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Chatbots

Utilize Chatbots for any Purpose with This Custom Platform

Chatbots

Adding a Chatbot to Your Site or Facebook Page May Be More Impactful Than You Think

Chatbots

3 Ways That Even 'Nonhuman' AI Can Help You Build More Meaningful Relationships With Your Customers