Constant Contact Makes Online Marketing Easier Than You Ever Imagined

October 15, 2020 5 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When it comes to a small business, the days when you could rely solely on things like foot traffic and word of mouth are long gone. Today, if you want your small business to succeed, you have to help people to find your brand online, which means you have to engage in online marketing.

The only problem, of course, is that online marketing really is an entire field of expertise unto itself. And chances are, if you’re running a small business, you’re a little too busy to go back to school and get another degree.

Luckily, thanks to a powerful all-in-one online platform called Constant Contact, you don’t have to. Constant Contact helps make online marketing simple, and puts all the tools you need to spread the word about your business in one place.

Finding the right tools.



There are a lot of really useful online marketing tools out there. There are apps specifically designed to help you create and manage campaigns, and apps designed to create slick professional looking social media ads. There are companies that specialize in designing websites that draw traffic through search engine optimization, and companies that specialize in building beautiful ecommerce sites from scratch.

Unfortunately, most of these services are not designed to work together. So that means, if you want help with email marketing, ecommerce, SEO, and social media marketing, you’ll have to create upwards of four different accounts, with four different usernames, four different passwords, four different payments, and, of course, four different user interfaces with which you’ll have to familiarize yourself.

When you run a small business, there’s only so much time and money to spend on these things. What you really need is a fully integrated set of tools that help you work smarter and more efficiently, so you can spend less time marketing and more time running your business.

That’s where Constant Contact comes in.

Constant Contact: Everything you need in one place.

With Constant Contact you get all the tools you need to engage with customers and build your brand online, all in one place. And it's all designed to work together in harmony.

Email Marketing: Constant Contact’s email marketing tools can help you grow your brand and build loyalty by connecting with customers via email. You can create your own template with their template builder, or choose from hundreds of mobile-optimized templates. Promote sales, create custom coupon codes, manage leads, segment subscribers based on different criteria—Constant Contact has tools for every aspect of email marketing. Need help coming up with ideas, or tailoring your message to a specific audience? Check out their Email Campaign Ideas section for recommendations, tips, and best practices specific to your industry. Want to know how your campaign is doing? Track its success with Constant Contact’s real-time reporting and analytics tools.

Website Builder: Need to build a new website, but don’t know the first thing about...anything? No problem. Constant Contact has a brilliant AI-powered website builder. It can help you create a gorgeous mobile-optimized website in just minutes, complete with images and content suggestions. You don’t need any tech skills or SEO expertise whatsoever.

Ecommerce: Whether you are taking the ecommerce plunge for the first time, or you’ve been running an online store for a while, Constant Contact’s robust ecommerce platforms will ensure that your customers have an excellent shopping experience. Their website building can help you build a mobile-responsive web store with seamless navigation, secure checkout, and features tailored for your industry.

Social Marketing: You know all those ads you see on social media? Those could be you. Constant Contact has everything you need to create social ad campaigns that find new customers and drive traffic to your website or online store. And best of all, Constant Contact’s tools are compatible with both Facebook and Instagram, so you can do everything from within your Constant Contact account. Find and target new audiences, track how well your ads are performing, and automatically sync new contacts right to your Constant Contact account.

Help from the experts.

Of course, even with the best set of tools, online marketing can still be complicated. Luckily, Constant Contact has a team of hundreds of marketing advisors who are ready to help when you get stuck. All you have to do is call their live help line to get expert advice from a real live human. Whether you have a simple question about setting up your webstore, or you need more in-depth help coming up with an online marketing strategy for your business, Constant Contact’s marketing advisors have your back.