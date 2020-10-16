Get Your Product or Service Out There With Guidance From This Digital Advertising Bundle

October 16, 2020 2 min read

The world of business is changing and entrepreneurs have to change with it. Today, a huge amount of business is done online, and if you don't have a digital strategy, you could be missing out on tons of customers. Fortunately, a lack of tech skills doesn't have to hold you back. In The Digital Advertising & Social Media Bundle, you can learn everything you need to know to create a lucrative digital ad strategy.

This six-course bundle comprises 10 hours of content from Ben Silverstein, an award-winning digital media professional with more than a decade of experience in the digital space. He's managed hundreds of millions of dollars for brands like Six Flags, Giorgio Armani, and he won a 2015 Gold Effie for his work with the FDA's Real Cost campaign. Simply put, Silverstein knows his stuff.

You'll start with a beginner-friendly guide to digital advertising, familiarizing yourself with the terms, pricing models, ad units, and everything else you need to succeed in the digital advertising space. Then, dive into the ever-changing digital advertising ecosystem and get up to speed with today's most important trends and topics. Grow your skills to become a pro at location targeting, retargeting, programmatic ad buying, ad blocking, and many more advanced subjects. Finally, there's a complete course dedicated to harvesting and understanding ad data so you can make better decisions with your work.

