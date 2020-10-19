Don't Give Up On Your Dreams: How This Successful Entrepreneur Built His Business

October 19, 2020 4 min read

Finding the story of an entrepreneurial person who is determined to work for his goals leads many people to believe that it is just a matter of luck to achieve success. However, most of these people have had to walk a difficult path to obtain what they have achieved, and it has been their determination that has led them to the top of their dreams. At least, in the case of Alexander Neff, it has been so.

Also known as Xander, this young businessman has gone through the most challenging times in his life. However, none of the unimaginable difficulties he has faced have defined the results he has achieved, because, with each new obstacle, he has found the motivation to move forward with even more determination to achieve his goals.

Facing Adversity Will Make You Stronger

He worked on a farm from the age of 14 to help his family financially. He suffered a snowboarding accident, which paralyzed much of his body at the age of 18, leading to gruelling recovery therapy. Until he joined the US Army and was injured in training with a hypermobile meniscus tear, which led to his medical retirement with an honorable discharge.

This is only part of the road Xander has had to travel in his life. However, his fighting spirit, dreams, and perseverance have not diminished one iota. After finding himself unemployed, penniless, and living out of his car, opportunity knocked on his door when a well-known company offered him a chance to join their dance team.

Thanks to this process, Xander had the opportunity to emerge as an outstanding model who now lives in Las Vegas. He has been featured in over 27 books and magazines, but on top of that, his passion for modeling led him to start his agency called XK Luxury LLC.

He has also dedicated himself to traveling the world and using his social media as a platform to create content that is an inspiration and reference for other people who, like him, have had hard beginnings but have not stopped in their search for their purposes.

Wisdom is power

This young entrepreneur considers that wisdom is more valuable than strength when it comes to business.

“Multiple brains and opinions produce more opportunities for success than a single person's thought process. Having a family in the work environment can only produce a successful business by learning and growing as a team.”

Generating friendships, connections, communications, and overflowing with love for what he does, he has managed to go far, emphasizing his effort and dedication to overcome the barriers he has faced.

Motivate Yourself

If there is one person who knows about facing difficulties along the way, it is undoubtedly this young man. However, in those difficulties, he has found sufficient motivation to move forward on the path to his purposes. He emphasizes that his nourishment and inspiration are always found in hard work.

“In soccer, it is not having the fastest 40-yard run that makes you the best player. The best player is the man who, within the first three steps, is already a mile ahead of his opponent with a vision of drive and determination that will get him into the end zone.”

Even in the most complex moments, having a solid vision is one of the most appropriate ways that Xander has been able to achieve success. “If you can conquer the first three steps to creating a business with a solid foundation, you will be more successful than the man or woman who goes in blind.”

In addition, if someone always remembers why they started, it gives them even more impetus to move forward. Focused on his goals, he aims to achieve them all in several timelines. He does not see his experiences as a failure but rather as opportunities to learn, which have provided him with a greater focus on his path to success.

He asserts that he wants to be an inspiration to other people who, in some difficult moments, have thought about giving up.

Today, Xander is working even harder on expanding his brand and his personal development. He emphasizes that one way he wants to be remembered is for having fought hundreds of battles and emerged victorious from each of them, with a smile on his face, and rescuing the best from each experience.