If You Aren't Leveraging Email Marketing, This 7-Course Bootcamp Can Show You How

October 26, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is still king in the world. There are nearly four billion daily email users, many of whom use their email addresses to connect and interact with their favorite brands. Email is still the communication channel that most people prefer when connecting with businesses, which makes it an extremely viable marketing channel.

If you don't have a strong strategy for your business, it's time to check out The Complete Email Marketing Bootcamp.

This seven-course, 13-hour bundle comprises a complete toolset on email copywriting, from professional etiquette to increasing conversions. You'll learn the crucial initial steps of email marketing: building a list by providing incentives and lead magnets, ensuring that you have something to give customers for joining your email list. From there, you'll learn how to create an email lead funnel by creating opt-in forms on your website, how to quality control your list to ensure your messages land in your prospects' inbox, and how to consistently generate new, super-targeted leads for your business.

Then, you'll get into the brass tacks of writing emails. You'll get 14 cold call templates to build from and discover proven copywriting tactics. From learning how to write at a high level to develop a bond with your subscribers, you'll have a clear idea of how to get the most out of your email list. Email marketing is all about engaging with your customers and making them feel comfortable and excited about your brand. But it's also about sales, and you'll get a crash course on how to turn your email marketing into a lucrative revenue channel.

Start growing your business through email. The Complete Email Marketing Bootcamp is just $29.99 now.