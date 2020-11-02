Shipping

Any Growing Ecommerce Business Can Streamline Shipping With Shippo

This service handles all of your order and shipping needs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Any Growing Ecommerce Business Can Streamline Shipping With Shippo
Image credit: Shippo

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

This year, 2020, has been a great year for entrepreneurship. With the world economy still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have been forced out of work and their entrepreneurial spirit has taken over. Ecommerce is one industry that continues to thrive despite the economic fallout, and if you've made strides to start an eCommerce company, you're moving in the right direction.

But building an online store and driving traffic to it is one thing, creating a seamless operations and logistics system is another. 

Shippo is a platform that provides everything an ecommerce merchant needs to streamline the shipping process. With Shippo, you can print labels, automate fulfillment workflows, track packages, handle returns, and much more.

Plus, you can save a lot of money while doing it because Shippo offers discounted rates (up to 90 percent off!) from all major carriers, including USPS, UPS, DHL, and FedEx. Shippo easily integrates into all major eCommerce platforms, marketplaces, 3PLs, and order management tools to simplify your operations and give you a major leg up on the competition.

See how much your brand can save on shipping by joining these founders and our other 50,000+ brands, including Touch of Modern, Goat, Tuft & Needle, Hims, and Unilever. Sign up and try Shippo today free with no software fees.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Shipping

How to Make Money in Logistics and Shipping as a Freight Broker

Shipping

Keep Your Eyes on the Rapidly Evolving Shipping Industry

Shipping

6 Secret Tricks to Decrease Your Shipping Costs