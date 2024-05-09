📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Entrepreneur Store

Adventure and the outdoors can do wonders for a team's morale. Entrepreneurs and business leaders who are looking to reinvigorate their troops this summer can make any team hike, camping trip, or excursion a bit more fun with some well-sourced tunes played with a high-quality outdoor speaker.

For a limited time only, this TREBLAB HD77 Outdoor Rugged Wireless Speaker with TWS Support is on sale for just $59.99 (reg. $99). This is a fantastic deal for a speaker of this quality—it's available here for a better price than Amazon offers.

You can use it for a long road trip, a hike through the woods, or an afternoon at the beach with a whopping 20 hours of playtime per full charge. It can also withstand the elements in any of those settings with its IPX6 water-resistant design. The shockproof build also helps keep it running through any unexpected falls or hits.

If you love music and quality sound, then this TREBLAB Outdoor Rugged Wireless Speaker will be worth its discounted rate. Offering 360-degree HD sound, it comes with built-in DualBass double subwoofers powered by advanced TWS technology.

When the sun comes out, it's important for team morale that you take some time and get out from in front of the computer and out into the sunshine. For entrepreneurs and team leaders who want to make a party out of these valuable outings, consider accenting them with booming and acoustically pleasant tunes from this speaker.

Don't forget that for a limited time only, you can get this TREBLAB HD77 Outdoor Rugged Wireless Speaker with TWS Support on sale for just $59.99 (reg. $99).

