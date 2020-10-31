The Executive Selection: Espand By Maz

October 31, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched at the beginning of the year, Espand by Maz is a brand that pays homage to the culture of Afghanistan. Following a visit to the country, founder Mariam Haz Hakim was inspired to create a brand that reflected Afghan heritage, while fusing Eastern and Western cultures to build a line that could be worn in a contemporary environment.

Source: Espand by Maz

With materials bought from Afghanistan and then sewn in the UAE, the brand has had a great response so far, with it being sold not just in the region, but also in Austria, Australia, Canada, and the UK. While it has an assortment of jackets, abayas, and bags to showcase, we have our eye on the mirrored rainbow clutch.

Related: The Executive Selection: Moreschi