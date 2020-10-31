Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Espand By Maz

The brand that pays homage to the culture of Afghanistan
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Espand By Maz
Image credit: Espand
Espand jacket

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched at the beginning of the year, Espand by Maz is a brand that pays homage to the culture of Afghanistan. Following a visit to the country, founder Mariam Haz Hakim was inspired to create a brand that reflected Afghan heritage, while fusing Eastern and Western cultures to build a line that could be worn in a contemporary environment.

Source: Espand by Maz

With materials bought from Afghanistan and then sewn in the UAE, the brand has had a great response so far, with it being sold not just in the region, but also in Austria, Australia, Canada, and the UK. While it has an assortment of jackets, abayas, and bags to showcase, we have our eye on the mirrored rainbow clutch. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Moreschi

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Moreschi

Adapt to Bounce Forward

5 Ways to Upgrade Your Morning-Routine Staples

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dunhill