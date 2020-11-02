News and Trends

Businesses Boarding Up Windows Due to Potential Election Day Unrest

Stores are making plans (including closures) for dealing with possibly destructive protests.
Image credit: David Dee Delgado | Getty Images

1 min read

Fox News, the New York Times and many other news outlets are reporting that small businesses and retailers in major cities across the country are boarding up storefront windows in anticipation of Election Day unrest.

Nordstrom said it plans to board up some of its 350 stores and hire extra security for Election Day, reports the Times. The paper cites similar measures being taken by high-end stores like Tiffany & Company and Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City and other locations.

Beverly Hills police have announced plans to close Rodeo Drive, the famous strip of luxury stores, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in anticipation of increased protest activity.

According to an estimate by the Insurance Information Institutebusinesses were hit with at least $1 billion in insured losses sustained during looting in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing in May.

